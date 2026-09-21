Delhi court reopens probe into Sonia Gandhi voter list claim
India
A Delhi court has decided to reopen a complaint against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The case is about claims that she was on the voter list before officially becoming an Indian citizen.
Earlier, a magistrate had refused to probe allegations pretty quickly, but Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court called that move rushed and lacking proper explanation.
Now, the court wants a fresh look at all the details.
Delhi Police given more investigation time
The complaint was filed, who said Gandhi was on the voter list before she became an Indian citizen.
With this new hearing, Delhi Police will get more time to investigate and ensure everything is checked properly.
The goal is to give the matter a fair review this time around.