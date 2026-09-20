Delhi court seeks update on Harsh Mander hate speech complaints
India
A Delhi court is digging into activist Harsh Mander's complaints that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made hate speeches.
The judge wants an update from the cyber police on whether an FIR will be filed against Sarma and has also asked Malviya Nagar police to explain how Mander's complaint was shuffled between stations.
SHOs summoned over Nishikant Dubey FIR
For Dubey's case, the court has summoned the SHOs of Welcome and Bhajanpura police stations to show up on October 13 and clarify why the complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the BJP MP kept getting passed around.
Both cases are set for hearing that day, with the court looking for clear answers about how these serious allegations have been handled so far.