Delhi court takes up Astha Kunj Park rape chargesheet
A Delhi court has officially taken up the chargesheet in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park this September.
The three accused, Hemant, Mukesh, and Asif from Faridabad, are set to face arguments on December 1.
Faridabad trio charged under new laws
The police have put together a hefty file, charging the men with gang rape, conspiracy, and intimidation under new criminal laws.
Evidence includes mobile data, call logs, CCTV footage, and biological samples.
Over 60 witnesses are lined up to support the case.
Victim says threatened with knives, gun
According to her statement, the incident happened on her birthday after visiting Kalkaji Temple.
She says she and a friend were threatened with knives and a gun before she was taken away and assaulted at the park.