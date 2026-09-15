Delhi cracks down on unsafe PGs after Satya Niketan collapse
India
Delhi is cracking down on unsafe PG accommodations after a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, including five students.
Since then, the city has checked 1,252 PG buildings and marked several for demolition or major repairs, meaning fewer beds could be up for grabs soon.
PG safety checks risk student beds
With three buildings labeled dangerous and nine more needing big fixes, there is a real chance of a bed shortage in popular student areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Neb Sarai.
Rents could jump by about 10%, according to local brokers.
Experts say it is important to balance safety checks with support for students so everyone can still find safe, affordable housing during these changes.