Delhi crime rate drops 8.4%, rape and POCSO cases down 10%

Serious crimes, property crimes on decline

Serious crimes like robbery, kidnapping, and sexual offenses fell by over 10%.

There was a small uptick in murder cases (from 241 to 250), but rape and POCSO cases dropped nearly 10%.

Property crimes are also down: snatching fell by a huge 26%, burglaries by over a quarter, and car thefts dipped too.

Police credit their crackdown efforts—like smarter patrolling and community outreach—for making the city safer this year.