Delhi crime rate drops 8.4%, rape and POCSO cases down 10%
Good news for Delhi—crime in the city dropped by 8.4% in the first half of 2025 compared to last year, according to fresh police data.
Reported criminal cases went down from about 1.3 lakh in early 2024 to just under 1.2 lakh this year.
Serious crimes, property crimes on decline
Serious crimes like robbery, kidnapping, and sexual offenses fell by over 10%.
There was a small uptick in murder cases (from 241 to 250), but rape and POCSO cases dropped nearly 10%.
Property crimes are also down: snatching fell by a huge 26%, burglaries by over a quarter, and car thefts dipped too.
Police credit their crackdown efforts—like smarter patrolling and community outreach—for making the city safer this year.