The unyielding battle to rescue Nimisha Priya
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, is facing the death penalty in Yemen, and her case has sparked a worldwide push for her release.
The Save Nimisha Priya Action Council—set up in 2020—has been working with Indian officials to coordinate both legal and diplomatic moves to help her.
Efforts by the council
India appointed lawyer Abdullah Ezzi Amir to challenge the verdict, while Ambassador Dr. Chandra Mauli is helping navigate Yemen's complex tribal justice system.
In 2024, the council offered $1 million as Diyah (blood money) to the victim's family, but it hasn't been accepted yet.
Meanwhile, Priya's mother has been by her side in Yemen since April 2024, showing just how determined everyone is to bring her home.