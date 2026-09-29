Delhi customs seize 10 military grade drones worth ₹1.03cr
India
Customs at Delhi airport just caught three Indian passengers trying to bring in 10 military-grade drones from Hong Kong via Vietnam.
These aren't your average gadgets: they're worth over ₹1.03 crore and come packed with tech like thermal imaging and laser range finders.
Trio apprehended after missing DGCA registration
Turns out, these professional drones need to be registered with India's aviation authority (DGCA), but the passengers skipped all that paperwork.
Customs seized the drones and all their gear (controllers, cameras, and propellers) and apprehended the trio.
The investigation's still on, highlighting how strict India is getting about drone imports.