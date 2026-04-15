Delhi Dehradun Expressway opens cutting travel to 2.5 hours

Delhi Dehradun Expressway built for 12,000cr

Built for around ₹12,000 crore over four and a half years, this expressway features a 12-kilometer elevated stretch and even a wildlife corridor to help protect local animals.

It's now possible to do same-day business trips or quick getaways: Dehradun to Saharanpur takes just 45 minutes!

Travelers say the comfort is great, but hope gas stations pop up soon.