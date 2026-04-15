Delhi Dehradun Expressway opens cutting travel to 2.5 hours
India
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway just opened and is already making trips way faster: think two and a half hours from Delhi to Dehradun.
People are loving the smooth drive, but some commuters noticed the absence of petrol pumps along stretches and the tolls feel a bit steep.
Delhi Dehradun Expressway built for 12,000cr
Built for around ₹12,000 crore over four and a half years, this expressway features a 12-kilometer elevated stretch and even a wildlife corridor to help protect local animals.
It's now possible to do same-day business trips or quick getaways: Dehradun to Saharanpur takes just 45 minutes!
Travelers say the comfort is great, but hope gas stations pop up soon.