Delhi demolition drive turns violent near mosque
An anti-encroachment demolition drive by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque at Turkman Gate, Delhi, got out of hand early Wednesday when a group reportedly threw stones at police.
Things escalated after a government loud-hailer was snatched, so police responded with mild force and tear gas to break up the crowd.
Five cops injured, arrests made
Five police officers—including Head Constable Jal Singh—were hurt in the chaos.
The MCD cleared around 36,000 sq ft of illegal structures like a baraat ghar and dispensary, but left the mosque itself untouched.
Police have arrested five people so far and say more arrests could follow as they review video evidence.
Demolition ordered by court
This whole operation happened because of a Delhi High Court order to clear encroachments on Ramlila Ground.
The MCD followed up with its own order last month declaring these structures illegal.