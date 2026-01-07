Delhi: Demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque sparks late-night unrest

Why does it matter?

The MCD was clearing nearly 39,000 square feet of land—beyond the mosque's approved area—following a court order.

This included removing commercial establishments, including a diagnostic center and a marriage hall, and community spaces.

Officials say the mosque itself wasn't touched and extra security was brought in to avoid bigger clashes.

Police have detained several people and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions around public space and how authorities handle sensitive operations in busy neighborhoods.