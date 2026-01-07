Five cops injured in stone-pelting during Turkman Gate demolition
A demolition at Delhi's Turkman Gate got tense early Wednesday when protesters threw stones at police, leaving five officers hurt.
The MCD was clearing over 38,000 square feet of shops and other structures near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, following a High Court order.
The action started before dawn with heavy security after the mosque committee couldn't prove ownership for the land.
Police action and what happens next
Police responded with tear gas and minimal force, then filed an FIR against unknown attackers and detained at least five people.
They're now checking CCTV to identify more suspects and looking into whether the violence was planned.
Meanwhile, the mosque committee has challenged the demolition in court, so for now, the area stays under tight police watch to keep things calm.