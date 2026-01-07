VHP protests at Indo-Bangla border, demands trade suspension over Hindu persecution
On Tuesday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a protest at the Raghna border in Tripura, calling for India to stop all trade with Bangladesh until attacks on Hindus there end.
Hundreds proceeded in bikes and vehicles from Dharamnagar BBI Maidan, chanting slogans and urging people to boycott Bangladeshi products.
VHP leaders also handed a memorandum to Indian Customs officials.
Why does it matter?
This protest follows the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, which has sparked outrage across India.
Demonstrations have popped up in several cities—including outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi—leading Bangladesh to suspend consular services for now.
The situation has put a spotlight on minority safety in Bangladesh and could impact ties between the two countries.