MCD demolition at Turkman Gate sparks clash, 5 arrested
An early morning demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Turkman Gate got tense when locals protested and threw stones at police, leaving five officers injured.
The MCD team—backed by heavy security, over 17 bulldozers, and 300 workers—was clearing encroachments around the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid and graveyard.
Police responded with tear gas to control the crowd.
What led to this—and what's next?
The demolition was ordered by the Delhi High Court after a PIL flagged illegal structures on public land.
Following the violence during the demolition drive on Wednesday, police used CCTV and drone footage to arrest five people for stone-pelting and registered an FIR.
Meanwhile, the mosque committee has petitioned for graveyard protection, with the court now asking MCD for a reply by April 22.
The situation remains under close watch as legal proceedings continue.