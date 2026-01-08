Delhi demolition sparks protests after rumors spread

How things escalated and what's happening now

Around 20-30 people started rioting, breaking barricades and throwing stones at police.

Five officers were injured before police used lathi charge and tear gas to control the crowd.

Ten adults and one juvenile have been arrested so far, with more suspects being tracked using CCTV footage.

Police are also investigating social media influencers who allegedly helped spread false information.

Extra security is now in place, and authorities are monitoring online platforms closely to prevent more unrest.