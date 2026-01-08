Rajasthan Speaker calls on India to act for Hindus in Bangladesh

Devnani claims that over the past year, extremist elements have been targeting Hindus in Bangladesh —burning homes and attacking people—while democracy there is being pushed aside. He called on both India and human rights organizations to speak out and take action.

Why does this matter now?

Devnani also questioned why international groups and even the US are silent about these issues.

He criticized what he sees as "selective outrage" within India too, where some incidents get lots of attention but attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus don't.

He linked India's responsibility back to its historic role in creating Bangladesh, saying it can't just watch from the sidelines.