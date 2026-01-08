Rajasthan Speaker calls on India to act for Hindus in Bangladesh
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani is urging the Indian government to step up and protect minority Hindus in Bangladesh, saying they're facing serious attacks.
At a recent university event, he reminded everyone, "India played an important role in the birth of Bangladesh. Under these circumstances, India should not remain silent."
What's going on?
Devnani claims that over the past year, extremist elements have been targeting Hindus in Bangladesh—burning homes and attacking people—while democracy there is being pushed aside.
He called on both India and human rights organizations to speak out and take action.
Why does this matter now?
Devnani also questioned why international groups and even the US are silent about these issues.
He criticized what he sees as "selective outrage" within India too, where some incidents get lots of attention but attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus don't.
He linked India's responsibility back to its historic role in creating Bangladesh, saying it can't just watch from the sidelines.