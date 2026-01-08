Next Article
IMD forecasts light rain for Andhra Pradesh on Jan 10-11
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says light to moderate rain is expected in parts of south coastal areas and Rayalaseema on January 10 and 11, thanks to a deep depression moving across the Bay of Bengal.
For the rest of the week, it's mostly dry skies.
Why bother?
No need to stress—there are no heavy rain or storm warnings for Andhra Pradesh this time.
Unlike neighboring Tamil Nadu, which is under weather alerts, AP isn't expected to see anything severe or widespread.
So unless you're in those specific rainy spots, it's business as usual.