Mumbai: Woman tries to end life at Marine Drive, police step in just in time
India
On Thursday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman tried to take her own life by entering the sea at Marine Drive.
Passersby quickly noticed she was in trouble and called the police, who rushed over and pulled her out of the water before things got worse.
Police rescue, aftermath, and ongoing investigation
The rescue team—including Woman Constable Chavan and others—acted fast despite rough waters.
The woman identified herself as Saifi from Malad West; she hurt her leg during the rescue but is now safe and under medical care.
Police are checking in on her at GT Hospital to understand what led up to this moment and are reaching out to her family for support.