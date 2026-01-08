Next Article
Indian Railways is getting a major upgrade by 2026
India
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways is rolling out 52 reforms in 2026, all packed into their "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" push.
The plan? Smarter tech, more AI, and better staff training to enhance passenger service and systematically improve service delivery.
Safety 1st—and better food on board
One huge win: train accidents have dropped by 90% since 2014-15, and the goal is to get those numbers even lower.
Plus, food quality and catering are set for a serious boost—so expect safer rides and tastier meals ahead.