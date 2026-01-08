Next Article
PM Modi to lead Shaurya Yatra at Somnath temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat's Somnath Temple on January 11, 2026, during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.
This event marks 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple by Mahmud of Ghazni.
Modi will offer prayers and lead a one-kilometer Shaurya Yatra roadshow with 108 horses near the historic shrine.
Why should you care?
The celebration isn't just about history—it's about resilience and unity. The festival also highlights 74 years since the temple was rebuilt after independence.
As Modi expressed online, assaults could not shake India's eternal faith but instead made India's cultural unity even stronger.
The Somnath Temple stands as a symbol of enduring spirit and national pride—something that still resonates today.