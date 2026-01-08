How Haryana's 2022 law keeps granting Gurmeet Ram Rahim parole
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of rape and murder, has been let out on parole 15 times since 2017—thanks to a Haryana law passed in 2022.
The law allows prisoners who've served at least five years to get temporary release, even if their crimes are serious.
Singh's paroles often line up with elections, raising eyebrows about the timing.
Why it matters
Singh leads a massive following that can sway votes in Haryana and Punjab, making his releases politically significant.
Even though the law says "hardcore" convicts shouldn't get regular parole, exceptions kick in after five years—and the government argued Singh wasn't a hardcore case since his convictions were for conspiracy.
Courts have backed the state's decision so far, despite concerns from some groups about public safety and fairness.