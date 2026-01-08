Greater Noida's water worries: Residents push for answers after illness spike

Why should you care?

This isn't just about one neighborhood—when basic things like clean water go unchecked, anyone could be at risk.

Residents have been flagging these problems for months but say nothing's changed.

They're now demanding regular lab tests, pipeline audits to catch leaks or cross-connections early, and clear emergency plans so contaminated water doesn't keep reaching homes.

It's a reminder of how vital safe infrastructure is—and how speaking up can push for better systems that protect everyone.