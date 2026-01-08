Why you should care about this year's flu shot

How do these vaccines work—and who gets them?

Flu shots help prep your body for real exposure by training your immune system.

It takes about two weeks to build up protection, so getting vaccinated early matters—especially since England saw a big spike in hospital admissions last month.

The NHS gives free vaccines to high-risk groups (like older adults, pregnant people, and kids), but healthy adults can get one too for around £20.

Each year's formula is updated to keep up with new strains.