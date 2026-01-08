Why you should care about this year's flu shot
This winter's flu season is being driven by a new H3N2 "subclade K" strain, and vaccines are an effective defense.
The latest jabs train your immune system to spot and fight the virus, helping prevent serious illness, hospital stays, and complications like pneumonia.
How do these vaccines work—and who gets them?
Flu shots help prep your body for real exposure by training your immune system.
It takes about two weeks to build up protection, so getting vaccinated early matters—especially since England saw a big spike in hospital admissions last month.
The NHS gives free vaccines to high-risk groups (like older adults, pregnant people, and kids), but healthy adults can get one too for around £20.
Each year's formula is updated to keep up with new strains.
Why bother if you're young and healthy?
Even if you're not high-risk, getting the jab helps protect people around you—think grandparents or friends with health issues—and cuts down on spreading it at school or work.
Plus, nobody enjoys being knocked out by the flu.