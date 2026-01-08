Next Article
Idukki court evacuated after bomb threat, resumes later
India
On Thursday, the Idukki District Court in Kerala had to pause all work after an email threatened a bombing, referencing the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter attacks.
The message claimed to be from a group called "Tamil Liberation."
Court activities were immediately put on hold while everyone was safely evacuated.
Quick police response, no bomb found
Police and bomb squads quickly searched the court premises with sniffer dogs but didn't find anything suspicious.
By 2:30pm things were back to normal and court sessions resumed.
Authorities are now tracking down who sent the email to make sure security stays tight.