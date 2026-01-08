Ladakh activist says key 'peace videos' were hidden during NSA detention

Why does it matter?

Wangchuk was picked up two days after protests in Ladakh turned violent, leading to multiple deaths.

His wife claims the government ramped up pressure on him right before local elections—think canceled land leases, tax notices, and CBI investigation.

The legal team also points out that details of his detention were shared nearly a month late, raising serious questions about fairness and due process.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 12.