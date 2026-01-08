PM Modi to launch cashless treatment scheme for accident victims
Soon, if you're in a road accident anywhere in India, you could get your hospital bills covered without paying upfront.
PM Modi is about to roll out a nationwide cashless treatment scheme, aiming to get help to accident victims fast and cut down on fatalities.
The program started as a pilot in March 2024 in Chandigarh and is already running in six states.
How the scheme works
Under the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, anyone hurt in a motor vehicle accident can get up to ₹1.5 lakh for hospital care within seven days of the crash—no matter where it happens.
During its test run, about 80% of requests were approved (that's 5,480 out of 6,833 cases), with over ₹73 lakh already paid out from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.
This move is part of a bigger push to make Indian roads safer and help people when they need it most.