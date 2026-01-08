Next Article
India's reservoir levels dip, but most regions still holding up
India
India's big reservoirs are now at about 76% capacity—better than last year and above the decade average.
Still, southern states are feeling the pinch after weak North-East monsoon rains in December 2024, raising some concerns about water availability there.
How different regions stack up (and what's next)
Reservoir levels vary a lot across the country: Andhra Pradesh is doing okay at 84%, but Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana are lower, between 64% and 76%.
Eastern states like Assam and Jharkhand aren't faring much better.
Meanwhile, western India is sitting pretty with strong storage in Maharashtra and Gujarat (around 85%).
With forecasts of below-normal rainfall until May from the weather department, these numbers could drop further—so it's something to keep an eye on.