Gujarat: Woman used fake marriage, divorce papers to get UK visa, police say
Police in Gujarat's Bharuch district uncovered a visa scam where forged marriage and divorce documents were used to help a woman from Jambusar move to the UK.
The main accused are Rizwan Meda (currently in the UK), Taslimabanu Karbhari (who was shown as his wife in forged documents), her brother Faizal, lawyer Sajid Kothiya, and others who allegedly faked official records to secure her dependent visa.
How the scam worked—and how it unraveled
In early 2024, Meda reportedly submitted a fake nikahnama (marriage certificate) with help from agent Shoaib Dawood Ikhkharia so Karbhari could get her UK visa.
Later, they arranged a bogus divorce order from a local court to show she and Meda had legally separated.
The plot fell apart when Meda complained to police that Karbhari's brother Faizal hadn't paid him the promised ₹3.5 lakh for arranging these documents—sparking an investigation that exposed lawyer Sajid Kothiya's role in getting the fake decree.
What happens next?
All those involved—Meda, Karbhari, Faizal, and Kothiya—now face serious charges under multiple sections of India's Penal Code for forgery, cheating, conspiracy, and more.
Police have also notified British authorities about the case as investigations continue.