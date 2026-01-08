Sankranti rush: Hyderabad Police warn of major traffic congestion

Heads up if you're traveling for Sankranti—Hyderabad Traffic Police say the city's roads are about to get packed. Expect heavy crowds heading out January 9-13, and a busy return between January 16-19, especially around bus stands, railway stations, and main roads leading toward Andhra Pradesh and Telangana districts.

Where you'll hit the worst jams Traffic could crawl near Kachiguda and Secunderabad railway stations thanks to big crowds and tons of autos and cabs.

The MGBS-Aramghar stretch (via Afzalgunj, City College, Puranapool, Bahadurpura) is also expected to slow down with extra busses running.

Other routes to watch out for The S.R. Nagar-Lakdikapool corridor and Rethibowli-Aramghar via Attapur might get clogged with office commuters mixing with festival travelers.

Routes like Kachiguda-Ramanthapur and MGBS-Dilsukhnagar could see long waits at signals too.