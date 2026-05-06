Delhi dengue surge reaches 107 amid off-season rain and heat

MCD issues over 16,000 notices

April brought nearly double the usual rainfall, making it prime time for mosquitoes to breed.

Inspectors found more than 2,400 mosquito larval spots last week alone.

The MCD isn't taking chances. It has handed out more than 16,000 legal notices and fined people more than ₹100,000 for letting water stagnate.

Besides dengue, there have also been reports of malaria and chikungunya popping up this year.