Delhi dengue surge reaches 107 amid off-season rain and heat
India
Delhi's seeing a big jump in dengue cases this year, thanks to weird weather: think off-season rain and early heat waves.
The MCD has logged 107 dengue cases so far, with 52 just in April (that's the highest for April in five years).
Mosquitoes are loving it, too.
MCD issues over 16,000 notices
April brought nearly double the usual rainfall, making it prime time for mosquitoes to breed.
Inspectors found more than 2,400 mosquito larval spots last week alone.
The MCD isn't taking chances. It has handed out more than 16,000 legal notices and fined people more than ₹100,000 for letting water stagnate.
Besides dengue, there have also been reports of malaria and chikungunya popping up this year.