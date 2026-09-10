Delhi deploys 30,000 police and paramilitary for BRICS summit

Motorcade rehearsals have been run on dozens of routes, and Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories with 22 diversion points to help manage disruptions.

Hotels hosting foreign leaders are under strict surveillance: Russia and China even brought their own security teams.

There is extra protection across the hotels with anti-drone systems, snipers, and NSG commandos.

Interstate police are working together for border checks and emergency plans to make sure everything runs smoothly during the summit.