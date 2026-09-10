Delhi deploys 30,000 police and paramilitary for BRICS summit
Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit on September 12-13, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to arrive on September 11 and September 12, respectively.
To keep things safe, about 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel are on duty around the venue, the hotels, the airport, and routes used by visiting dignitaries.
Delhi motorcade rehearsals, heightened hotel security
Motorcade rehearsals have been run on dozens of routes, and Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories with 22 diversion points to help manage disruptions.
Hotels hosting foreign leaders are under strict surveillance: Russia and China even brought their own security teams.
There is extra protection across the hotels with anti-drone systems, snipers, and NSG commandos.
Interstate police are working together for border checks and emergency plans to make sure everything runs smoothly during the summit.