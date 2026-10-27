Delhi district-court lawyers strike October 27 demanding Manasvi Vashishta suspension
Delhi's district court lawyers are skipping work on October 27, protesting what they call police intimidation at Shahdara police station.
The citywide strike, called by the Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi after an emergency meeting, is their way of demanding a fair investigation and the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishta and the concerned station house officer (SHO).
Accused released, officer allegedly flashed revolver
It all started when lawyers went to Shahdara station on October 23, asking for action in an assault case involving their colleague Lalit Bansal.
Instead, they found out the accused were let go without consequences.
Things got heated later when a senior officer allegedly flashed a revolver at visiting lawyers.
To make matters worse, another FIR was filed against some bar members on October 26.
The committee has now reached out to judicial authorities and Delhi Police's top brass for accountability and an impartial probe.