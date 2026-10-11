Delhi diversions as Cockroach Janta Party demands Gyanesh Kumar removal

The CJP, backed by the Students's Federation of India (SFI), has been holding daily marches until its demands are met.

Some leaders were preventively arrested on Sunday; CJP's Ajinkya Shinde called out police for how protesters were treated.

Meanwhile, SFI's Srijan Bhattacharyya urged students to keep things peaceful and use barricaded spots for sit-ins.

If you're commuting, keep an eye on official updates as traffic rules may change throughout the day.