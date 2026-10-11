Delhi diversions as Cockroach Janta Party demands Gyanesh Kumar removal
If you're in Delhi today, expect major traffic jams, especially around Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is out on the streets again, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Because of this, Delhi Traffic Police has set up diversions since early morning and are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel if they can.
CJP leaders preventively arrested Sunday
The CJP, backed by the Students's Federation of India (SFI), has been holding daily marches until its demands are met.
Some leaders were preventively arrested on Sunday; CJP's Ajinkya Shinde called out police for how protesters were treated.
Meanwhile, SFI's Srijan Bhattacharyya urged students to keep things peaceful and use barricaded spots for sit-ins.
If you're commuting, keep an eye on official updates as traffic rules may change throughout the day.