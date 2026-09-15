Delhi doubles ASHA incentive to ₹6,000, CM Rekha Gupta announces
Big news for Delhi's frontline health heroes: the government just doubled ASHA workers' monthly incentive from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a cabinet meeting, this move highlights how much the city values these workers who visit households to provide health-related information, encourage families to get vaccinated, and assist with services related to the care of pregnant women and new mothers.
Delhi raise affects 6,725 ASHA workers
With 6,725 ASHA workers each looking after 2,000 people in their neighborhoods, this raise is a nod to their hard work, especially during COVID-19.
Gupta said she hopes the extra money boosts morale and strengthens healthcare at the grassroots.
It's also a step toward empowering women and backing up those who keep our communities healthy.