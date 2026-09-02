Delhi draft excludes about 47.5L names, 2.18L apply for inclusion
India
Delhi's voter list just got a major shake-up: about 47.5 lakh names went missing after a recent draft was published.
Since then, over 2.18 lakh Form 6 applications were filed so they don't miss out on voting.
The Election Commission is working through all these applications and plans to release the updated list on November 4.
Delhi Form 6 deadline Sept 30
If your name's not on the draft or you're turning 18 by October 1, you can apply using Form 6 until September 30.
Applications are open online and at election offices, but you'll need proof of birth and address.
The Delhi CEO's office has deployed 70 EROs and 297 AEROs to scrutinize claims.