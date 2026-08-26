Delhi education directorate urges hygiene amid 2,308 H1N1 cases
India
Swine flu cases are climbing in Delhi, with 2,308 H1N1 infections reported so far this year.
In response, the Directorate of Education has asked schools to boost hygiene: think more handwashing, regular sanitizing, and awareness.
Delhi schools move classes online
Some schools have moved classes online where needed and are urging parents to keep sick kids at home.
Health Minister Pankaj Singh says things are "under control," but hospitals are on alert just in case.
Schools and local bodies are also spreading awareness about symptoms like fever and cough through assemblies and online updates.