Delhi election office notifies nearly 3.31 million before SC hearing

Originally meant to spot illegal immigrants, this "logical discrepancies" tag now includes small mistakes in voter details, leaving many confused and worried about being unfairly dropped from the rolls.

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has called out the lack of transparency, saying it could hit poorer voters hardest: The only person who does not have enough time for this are the poor, and they are the ones who will be adversely impacted.

The notice period runs until October 29, with final voter lists out November 4.