Delhi election office notifies nearly 3.31 million before SC hearing
Delhi's election office just sent notices to nearly 3.31 million voters, with nearly 1.9 million flagged for "logical discrepancies," a category that now covers everything from minor info errors to more serious issues.
This move came days before a Supreme Court hearing, as activists push for clarity on why people are being singled out.
'Logical discrepancies' now covers minor errors
Originally meant to spot illegal immigrants, this "logical discrepancies" tag now includes small mistakes in voter details, leaving many confused and worried about being unfairly dropped from the rolls.
Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has called out the lack of transparency, saying it could hit poorer voters hardest: The only person who does not have enough time for this are the poor, and they are the ones who will be adversely impacted.
The notice period runs until October 29, with final voter lists out November 4.