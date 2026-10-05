Delhi enforces 'No pucc, no fuel' as AQI rises
Delhi isn't waiting for the usual winter pollution chaos. This year, the city rolled out its "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule as soon as air quality started slipping (AQI jumped from 166 to 187 in just a few days).
Now, vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate can be denied fuel at petrol pumps under the "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule.
The goal? Cut down emissions before smog season really hits.
Delhi tightens controls from November 1
From November 1, Delhi's pollution control plan gets even stricter: non-BS-VI out-of-state vehicles face entry restrictions, offices will have 50% of staff working from home, and parking fees are going up.
Dusty activities are limited until January 31, and all construction is paused between December 10 and January 20.
Plus, Delhi's teaming up with neighboring states and adding dozens of new air-quality monitors, because cleaner air needs teamwork.