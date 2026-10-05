Delhi enforces 'No pucc, no fuel' as AQI rises

Delhi isn't waiting for the usual winter pollution chaos. This year, the city rolled out its "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule as soon as air quality started slipping (AQI jumped from 166 to 187 in just a few days).

Now, vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate can be denied fuel at petrol pumps under the "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule.

The goal? Cut down emissions before smog season really hits.