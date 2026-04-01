Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa leads 2026 air pollution meeting
India
Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa just led a key meeting on the city's Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan for 2026.
Joined by officials from the Environment Department and DPCC, the team focused on new ways to clean up Delhi's air and make real progress.
Environment Minister Sirsa highlights sweepers, sprinklers
Sirsa highlighted more mechanized road sweepers and extra water sprinklers to help cut down dust and pollution.
He stressed that finding out exactly where pollution comes from and targeting those spots.
The current administration says it is serious about making these solutions actually work in neighborhoods across Delhi.