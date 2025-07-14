Next Article
Delhi experiences cooler temperatures and rainfall
Delhi-NCR kicked off Monday with a surprising chill as temperatures dipped to 23.6°C, nearly 4 degrees below what's normal for July.
IMD says you can expect cloudy skies and steady rain all day, thanks to 16mm of showers in the last 24 hours—Sunday night included.
July's usual heat and humidity replaced by cooler temps
This cooler, rainy spell is a welcome break from Delhi's usual muggy July heat, where temps often cross 33°C and humidity gets intense (it hit 100% early this morning!).
While the weather makes things comfy, it also means you might want your umbrella handy.
Despite rain, Delhi's air quality is 'satisfactory'
Despite the wet conditions, Delhi's air quality held up pretty well with an AQI of 65 at 9am—officially "satisfactory."
So while you dodge puddles today, at least breathing easy isn't off the table.