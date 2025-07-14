Sharpshooter linked to Mukhtar Ansari gang killed
Shahrukh Pathan, a well-known sharpshooter tied to the gangs of Mukhtar Ansari and Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Muzaffarnagar on July 14.
Pathan had a long criminal history—he escaped custody in 2016, joined Jeeva's gang, and was involved in several murders, including killing a man while he was in police custody back in 2015.
Even after getting bail six months ago, he went right back to threatening witnesses and committing crimes.
Pathan had multiple pending cases against him
Police tracked Pathan down to Muzaffarnagar's Chapar police station area.
According to officials, he fired at them first and police responded.
He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive his injuries.
The team recovered three pistols, dozens of bullets, and an unregistered car from him.
With multiple pending cases for murder and extortion across several districts, Pathan's death is expected to shake up the local gang scene tied to Ansari and Jeeva.