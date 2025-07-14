Kolkata rape case investigation hindered by non-cooperation
A 24-year-old psychologist has accused Mahaveer Toppannvar, a second-year IIM Calcutta student, of drugging and raping her after inviting her to the boys' hostel for counseling on July 12.
She says she felt drowsy after eating pizza and drinking water there.
Toppannvar was arrested soon after and remains in police custody while forensic teams collected evidence from the scene.
Survivor hasn't agreed to medical exam
The case has stalled because the survivor hasn't agreed to a medical exam or handed over key evidence like her clothes or phone.
Police say repeated attempts to speak with her have gone nowhere, and a special team working on the case is getting "zero help" from her side.
Meanwhile, both state and national women's commissions have started their own inquiries.
The survivor's father publicly denied any assault happened and accused police of pressuring his daughter; the family hasn't been reachable by authorities.