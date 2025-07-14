Relatives reject blame on pilots in Air India crash probe

'Report's tone a disservice to aviation professionals'

Some, like Ameen Siddiqui who lost three loved ones, have rejected compensation and plan legal action, saying it's unfair to blame the late pilots.

Others point out that a safety advisory about fuel switches hadn't even become mandatory yet.

The Indian Commercial Pilots's Association is also backing families, calling the report's tone "a disservice" to aviation professionals.

For these families, finding out what really happened matters more than any payout—they want safer skies for everyone.