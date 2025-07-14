Relatives reject blame on pilots in Air India crash probe
Families of those lost in the June 12 Air India crash in Gujarat—which took numerous lives—aren't buying the official probe's explanation.
Investigators blamed cockpit confusion over fuel switches, but relatives say that's not enough and are demanding a deeper look into possible mechanical failures.
'Report's tone a disservice to aviation professionals'
Some, like Ameen Siddiqui who lost three loved ones, have rejected compensation and plan legal action, saying it's unfair to blame the late pilots.
Others point out that a safety advisory about fuel switches hadn't even become mandatory yet.
The Indian Commercial Pilots's Association is also backing families, calling the report's tone "a disservice" to aviation professionals.
For these families, finding out what really happened matters more than any payout—they want safer skies for everyone.