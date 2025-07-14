Next Article
Last call of Tripura's Sneha Debnath before disappearance
Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student from Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River on July 12.
She last spoke to her family on July 7 about heading to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, but never arrived.
Her family later found a note hinting at suicidal thoughts, which led police to start searching for her.
'Last tracked to Signature Bridge...'
Sneha was last tracked to Signature Bridge—a known suicide spot—but there were no working CCTVs in the area, making it tough for police to piece together what happened.
A friend she was supposed to meet said they never saw each other that day, adding more confusion.
Sneha's family is urging anyone with information to come forward and calling out authorities for not having better safety measures at such locations.