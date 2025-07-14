EAM Jaishankar's 1st visit to China post-Galwan clash

Jaishankar's talks with Wang Yi (who visits India next month)...

This trip comes at a tense time—India-China relations have been rocky over trade issues and China backing Pakistan.

By supporting China's SCO presidency and reopening the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, India is trying to build trust.

Jaishankar's talks with Wang Yi (who visits India next month) are especially key as both sides look for peaceful ways to handle their border dispute.

How these conversations go could shape peace and stability across Asia—so it matters for everyone watching what happens next between these two giants.