India • Jul 04, 2025 Delhi experiences overcast conditions and light rainfall

Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and light rain on Friday, prompting the weather department (IMD) to issue an orange alert.

They're urging everyone to "be prepared and stay updated," with a chance of more showers, thunderstorms, or lightning through the day.

Southwest Delhi is on yellow alert—so folks there should just keep an eye out.