Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Delhi experiences overcast conditions and light rainfall
Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and light rain on Friday, prompting the weather department (IMD) to issue an orange alert.
They're urging everyone to "be prepared and stay updated," with a chance of more showers, thunderstorms, or lightning through the day.
Southwest Delhi is on yellow alert—so folks there should just keep an eye out.
TL;DR
Max temperature settled at 36.2°C
Rainfall was pretty uneven—Pusa saw 21mm while Najafgarh got 8mm.
The rain cooled things down a bit, dropping Delhi's max temperature to 36.2°C (still warm!), and humidity hovered around 75-76%.
On the plus side, air quality stayed solid with an AQI of 78, which counts as "satisfactory"—so at least breathing easy isn't a problem right now.