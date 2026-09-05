Delhi records drop in temperature after light rain
What's the story
Delhi witnessed a sudden drop in temperature on Saturday after receiving light rain. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 2mm of rainfall between 11:30pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday. The minimum temperature in the national capital fell to 24.8 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the previous day's reading. Palam also recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, down by 3.5 degrees from Friday.
Weather update
IMD issues yellow-to-orange alert for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain and thunderstorms in Delhi.
The weather department has issued a yellow-to-orange alert for the day, predicting light to moderate rainfall.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
The IMD also forecasted gusty winds with speeds of 30-40km/h across the city.
Nationwide forecast
Rainfall predicted in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi
The IMD has predicted widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on September 5.
Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 5, while Uttarakhand can expect these conditions from September 5-10.
Isolated heavy rains are expected in Madhya Pradesh today and parts of Uttarakhand tomorrow.
Weather systems
Low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh
A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain quasi-stationary for the next 24 hours.
This system is likely to continue bringing rain activity in parts of north and central India.
The monsoon trough also passes through the center of this system, further supporting rainfall across these regions.