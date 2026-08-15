Delhi extends free bus travel for women until Aug 31
India
Good news if you use public transport in Delhi: the government has extended free bus travel for women on DTC and Cluster Scheme busses until August 31.
This gives everyone more time to switch over to the new Pink Saheli smart cards, which will soon replace the old paper tickets.
Delhi issues 18L Pink Saheli cards
About 18 lakh Pink Saheli smart cards have already been handed out, and there are 50 centers across Delhi where women can get theirs.
Until the end of August, you can still use paper tickets, but after that, only the smart card will work for free rides.
The city is spreading the word through announcements and social media so no one misses out.