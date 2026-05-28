Delhi faces 90 to 100 million gallons per day shortfall

Delhi asks Haryana for Hathnikund water

Delhi has asked Haryana for even more water through the Hathnikund Barrage, but shortages continue.

The Delhi Jal Board says things might not get better unless more water is released into the Yamuna River channel.

Meanwhile, some neighborhoods are complaining about contaminated water because of low pressure and increased use of home pumps: officials warn this makes leaks and contamination more likely.