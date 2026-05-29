Delhi facing 10% water shortfall, seeks Somb water from Haryana
Delhi is running low on water, about 10% short of what's needed every day.
The Wazirabad plant, which usually covers a big chunk of the city's supply, is working at just one-half of its capacity because there isn't enough water coming in from the Yamuna River.
To try and fix things, Delhi officials are asking Haryana to release more water through the Somb tributary.
Haryana leaves Delhi with 352 cusecs
With Haryana sending most of its water elsewhere, only a small share actually reaches Delhi, just 352 cusecs versus over 2,100 cusecs going to another canal.
That means people in Delhi are dealing with major supply cuts and thousands of complaints about weak or dirty tap water every day.
Bhim Singh Rawat also warns that sending extra water through the Somb might not help much since it could face evaporation losses from the parched sandy bed before reaching Wazirabad.