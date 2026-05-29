Delhi facing 10% water shortfall, seeks Somb water from Haryana

Haryana leaves Delhi with 352 cusecs

With Haryana sending most of its water elsewhere, only a small share actually reaches Delhi, just 352 cusecs versus over 2,100 cusecs going to another canal.

That means people in Delhi are dealing with major supply cuts and thousands of complaints about weak or dirty tap water every day.

Bhim Singh Rawat also warns that sending extra water through the Somb might not help much since it could face evaporation losses from the parched sandy bed before reaching Wazirabad.