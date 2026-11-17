Delhi family car blocked, X user claimed 28+ unpaid challans
A family driving in Delhi had a scary run-in when two men in a Hyundai Verna repeatedly blocked their car and made bizarre gestures: one even hung out the window.
The whole thing was caught on video and posted to X, where an X user later claimed the vehicle had more than 28 unpaid traffic challans.
Footage shared with Delhi Police
You can hear the family's distress in the video. The footage was shared with Delhi Police, prompting calls for quick action.
Now, the incident has reignited conversations about road safety and why strict enforcement of traffic laws really matters, especially for families just trying to get home safely.